Parents must REJECT radical gender ideology, says freedom activist
'We need change in [our] education system. It's going to take years and decades,' says John Carpay.
Canada's entire culture has been radically altered over the past decade, and it will take far longer to undo the damage.
"We've got our work cut out for us, and a big part of it is with the school system," said John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
Increasingly, demands are being placed on Canadians to accept a new, radical ideology. This ideology presumes that parents are a threat to their own children.
Taxpayer-funded toolkit helps teachers push radical gender ideology@SheilaGunnReid looks at a workbook designed to help radical sex activist teachers push a federally funded radical sex activist agenda in the classroom.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 13, 2024
Remove Ads
Regina Public Schools offered a sex-ed… pic.twitter.com/c00DBK1KaF
In British Columbia and across Canada, school boards are censoring parents and taxpayers seeking to express their opinions at public meetings, and even striking parents’ concerns from the public record.
Meanwhile, radical activists in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are advocating for laws that would keep parents in the dark on gender transitions at school. In Quebec, a school administration ordered a teacher to lie to parents about the gender identity transition of their child.
Schools and school boards are censoring concerned members of the public and withholding critical information from Canadians. School boards across Canada have become hostile to democratic accountability, freedom of expression, and the constitutional right of parents to raise, educate, nurture and protect their own children.
"I tell parents, if you are able to ... take your kids out of the public schools," he added, citing today's educators promote a "toxic" learning environment where children are "obviously not learning".
'They're calling us bigots, racists, homophobes. That's not what we are, we just want our children safe,' said a concerned parent.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 22, 2023
FULL REPORT by @realmonsanto: https://t.co/yuvqCzNlw0 pic.twitter.com/2kHQ5vrZa8
When students graduate from grade 12, they go to university, and they can't think," Carpay said. "They can't reason, [and] they can't debate. All they can do is just get very angry, when somebody says something that they disagree with."
As Jordan Peterson once said, "'slaves look to tyrants to give them meaning and purpose in life. And tyrants look to slaves to be empowered.'"
"We need that change in the education. It's going to take time - we're not going to change that in in weeks or months - it's going to take years and decades."
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-25 20:56:27 -0500 FlagWe conservatives must get Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, and common sense parents on board. The hard left is against the nuclear family, as they always have been. It’s only been recently that parents sent their children off to schools. The left have infiltrated and infested these institutions, warping them from the ideals they once stood for. We must do our own long march through institutions but we must also oppose the enemies who want to ruin our children.