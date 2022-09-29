Parents, protesters, students wondering 'what's next?'
Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay hears from protesters at a rally against a high school shop teacher wearing giant prosthetic breasts, complete with protruding nipples, in class. The protesters, along with the students and their parents, are left wondering 'what's next?' as the situation remains unresolved.
This past Wednesday, protesters and students joined together to speak out against the male teacher who has been sporting insanely large prosthetic breasts in class at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario.
Protest happening now outside of Oakville Trafalgar High School. Convoy of vehicles join protesters and students to speak out against the infamous male teacher who has been sporting ridiculously large prosthetic breasts to school. https://t.co/d5VKQRjbx9 pic.twitter.com/XUHEhECtlI— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 28, 2022
This story has gathered international attention and has sparked two protests outside of the school in under a week. The school is located in the Halton District School Board. The school board seems to be backing up the teacher, who goes by the name of Ms. Lemieux, and her “gender identity.”
My colleague David Menzies paid a visit to the Halton District School Board and spoke with the director himself, Curtis Ennis. You can check out the full video here to see for yourself that the school board is defending this teacher.
The teacher continues to show up to class, day in and day out, dressed like this. Since David Menzies and I started investigating this story, dozens of students have expressed how uncomfortable they are with the situation. The dress code at Oakville Trafalgar High School apparently only applies to students. I’m sure if a student came to school dressed like this, it would be breaking the dress code. So why is this teacher allowed to teach while dressed like this?
EXCLUSIVE: Video of the infamous Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher who has been sporting ridiculously large prosthetic breasts to school. Spoke with many students who are simply uncomfortable with the situation. https://t.co/UIfByGW9jJ pic.twitter.com/cCYjcRmj3D— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 23, 2022
Students should be focusing on their education and not be disrupted with displays like this in the classroom. We created a website where you can sign our petition if you agree that this is just simply not right. Head on over to ProtectTheStudents.ca to have your voice heard. Through that same website, you can send a direct email to the Halton District School Board to express your concerns on the matter. Thanks for your support.
- By David Menzies
Email the Halton District School Board
Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB.Send an email
- By David Menzies
PETITION: Protect The Students
14,724 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.