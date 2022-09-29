Parents, protesters, students wondering 'what's next?'

Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay hears from protesters at a rally against a high school shop teacher wearing giant prosthetic breasts, complete with protruding nipples, in class. The protesters, along with the students and their parents, are left wondering 'what's next?' as the situation remains unresolved.

This past Wednesday, protesters and students joined together to speak out against the male teacher who has been sporting insanely large prosthetic breasts in class at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario.

This story has gathered international attention and has sparked two protests outside of the school in under a week. The school is located in the Halton District School Board. The school board seems to be backing up the teacher, who goes by the name of Ms. Lemieux, and her “gender identity.”

My colleague David Menzies paid a visit to the Halton District School Board and spoke with the director himself, Curtis Ennis. You can check out the full video here to see for yourself that the school board is defending this teacher.

The teacher continues to show up to class, day in and day out, dressed like this. Since David Menzies and I started investigating this story, dozens of students have expressed how uncomfortable they are with the situation. The dress code at Oakville Trafalgar High School apparently only applies to students. I’m sure if a student came to school dressed like this, it would be breaking the dress code. So why is this teacher allowed to teach while dressed like this?

Students should be focusing on their education and not be disrupted with displays like this in the classroom. We created a website where you can sign our petition if you agree that this is just simply not right. Head on over to ProtectTheStudents.ca to have your voice heard. Through that same website, you can send a direct email to the Halton District School Board to express your concerns on the matter. Thanks for your support.

