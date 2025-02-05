Parks Canada cut fire budget 23% before Jasper wildfire tore through town

Parks Canada slashed its wildfire preparedness budget by 23% just a year before a devastating blaze destroyed 358 buildings and displaced nearly half of Jasper, Alberta’s residents, according to an internal report obtained by Blacklock's Reporter.

Despite boasting about investing millions in fire mitigation, the agency quietly reduced funding while leaving thousands of acres of dead trees standing — fuel for disaster.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in testimony at the Senate energy and environment committee on October 1, praised Parks Canada’s wildfire preparedness, claiming the government had invested in mitigation efforts. However, he did not disclose the significant funding cut.

The agency reduced nationwide wildfire risk reduction funding from $4.42 million to $3.4 million, with no explanation for the cut.

The fire, which Parks Canada blamed on a lightning strike, tore through an area already weakened by a mountain pine beetle infestation. Prior to the blaze, the agency acknowledged thousands of hectares of dead trees were left standing, creating dangerous fuel loads.

An inquiry of ministry document later confirmed 154,000 acres of dead pine in Jasper National Park in 2023, yet Parks Canada refused to disclose how much of it was removed through controlled burns or clearing.