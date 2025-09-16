Parks Canada kept no 'operations' notes on the Jasper fire to promote 'open discussion'
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and over 25,000 residents were forced to evacuate during last summer's wildfire in Jasper, Alberta.
Andrew Campbell, Senior Vice-President of Operations for Parks Canada, previously told MPs: “We do not take notes at my operations team meeting.”
That revelation prompted Conservative MP William Stevenson to file a formal Order Paper Question demanding to know whether this was standard practice, whether the minister’s office signed off on it, and how it could possibly comply with federal record-keeping rules.
In his response, then-Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault defended the practice, saying the absence of records allows for “open discussion.” According to Guilbeault, any “formal decisions” are documented elsewhere, but the day-to-day deliberations, warnings, and debates that could reveal what the agency knew about Jasper’s fire danger were never written down.
'It was a matter of time': Jasper-area locals react to federal mismanagement of wildfire— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 1, 2024
A devastating wildfire swept through Jasper National Park and into the historic Jasper townsite July 24, claiming 30% of the town's structures.
Although Minister of Environment and Climate… pic.twitter.com/s0pkDdLfKb
For years, experts warned that the pine beetle infestation left Jasper National Park loaded with dead, highly flammable timber. Residents, experts, and local Conservative MP Jim Eglinski repeatedly raised alarms that the town was surrounded by a powder keg.
When the fire finally ripped through Jasper last summer, it destroyed entire neighbourhoods and forced mass evacuations.
Now, when Canadians demand to know whether Parks Canada understood the scope of the risk and what action was considered, there’s nothing to examine — no notes, no minutes, no trail of accountability.
The government’s defence? That keeping no records made people feel more “open” when talking.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.