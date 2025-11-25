Parliament House BAN on political cartoon trailer branded ‘ABSURD’

The creator behind the Please Explain political cartoon series has sharply criticised the move to ban a trailer for his latest project, A Super Progressive Movie, from being shown at Parliament House, calling the decision “absolutely absurd”.

The trailer had been booked for screening at the Parliament House theatre on Tuesday as part of an event arranged nearly six weeks ago by One Nation, which also contributed funding to the film. But organisers were informed on the day that the booking had been cancelled because the trailer might offend someone.

JUST RELEASED: One Nations latest trailer - ‘A Super Progressive Movie’ being released in cinemas and streaming on 26 January 2026.



Here’s the trailer https://t.co/yLiAwc2hku pic.twitter.com/3t56NhXe7I — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) November 25, 2025

A spokesperson for the Department of Parliamentary Services said the cancellation followed Parliament House events policy, which requires events to be “not likely to cause offence to any part of the Australian community”.

Stepmates Studios co-founder Mark Nicholson told Sky News it was “absolutely absurd” to suggest the audience would have been offended. “This is a private event… the idea of these people coming here and getting offended is absurd,” he said. “It's an absolutely absurd idea. these are 300 superfans, they've paid money, they've gotten a babysitter, they've travelled in.”

Nicholson said he learned of the decision shortly after arriving in Canberra. “I touched down today here in Canberra, in our nation’s capital. I've done my hair, I've put good clothes on and they've sent us away,” he said, joking he had “no idea why”. “It's A Super Progressive Movie… what’s the problem? I have no idea what they're going on about.”

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she believed the last-minute timing was intentional. “I strongly suspect they left it until the last minute to maximise our inconvenience,” Hanson said.

Nicholson suggested the department had been seeking grounds to cancel the event. “They've just kept sending us emails wanting to look at the content, but not giving us any reason as to why they're doing it," he said. “Then, ultimately, the reason is they're concerned that it may offend a person – like one person.”

Although acknowledging parts of the film may be “antagonistic”, Nicholson said it carried “a really good message”. “We've got a really good message. It's a shame that they won't support it here at Australian Parliament House,” he said.

A Super Progressive Movie follows four progressives forced out of their “Narm Bubble” and into an Australia where Pauline Hanson is Prime Minister. Fellow Stepmates co-founder Sebastian Peart said, “It’s a hero’s journey, where these crazy lefties must venture into the real world to reclaim their ideology’s most powerful weapon: the Victimhood.”

Nicholson said the film would be released directly to consumers next year, arguing the arts sector had been “completely hijacked” by DEI requirements. He said, “This fear of causing offense is just paralysing the arts.”

Despite the cancellation, the creators secured another venue on Tuesday night. “We've got an alternative venue tonight that aren't a bunch of cowards… and we're going to show the first five minutes for the good people who have come and supported us,” Nicholson said.