Partygate, Porngate and Beergate: media stir for U.K. local elections

In the U.K. on the 5 May, local elections will begin, where the vote will be determined for the London borough councils, districts, and unitaries in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Northern Ireland Assembly election.

The “conservative” party in England is projected to lose an overwhelming amount of council seats to the Labour party, and there have been many reasons why this outcome could happen.

In this report, I go through the likes of Partygate, Beergate, Porngate, the illegal immigration situation in Rwanda, and how a lot of people feel deflated from all the talk of how the system feels like it's manipulated against them.

