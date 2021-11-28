UPDATE: Pastor Artur and his lawyer react to big legal victory

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 22151 Donors

In a major win, Alberta's Court of Appeal has stayed the Soviet-style compelled speech mandate that Justice Adam Germain placed on Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested and imprisoned for daring to open his church and welcoming anyone who needed a place to worship throughout COVID-19 lockdowns. After being found guilty of contempt of court, both Artur and his brother Dawid faced a looming sentencing date. When Justice Germain read his verdict, the legal community in Canada was shocked.

The sanctions against the Pawlowskis, which included compelled speech which forced Artur to read a message on COVID and vaccines personally drafted by Justice Germain after any public comments he may make and a travel ban, were so dramatic that we had to act.

So we launched FireTheJudge.com to hold this supposed judge accountable for his ideological vendetta.

Well, the Alberta Court of Appeals seems to have agreed with our take on the bizarre ruling.

They have stayed the sanctions until a proper appeal process takes places on June 14, 2022, meaning that Pastor Artur is free to speak his mind and travel, at least for now.

Additionally, during court proceedings, when Alberta Health Services spoke to the matter, they emphasized that they never asked for the speech mandate or a travel ban, further undermining Justice Germain’s troubling sanctions.

Hopefully these developments are a foreshadowing of success when the final appeal does come.

I joined both Pastor Artur Pawloski and his brilliant lawyer Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers for an update and some of their perspectives on the court victory.

