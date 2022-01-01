BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski ARRESTED again

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 22532 Donors

Goal: 30000 Donors Donate

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother David were arrested again, just moments ago — the government just won’t leave them alone.

It’s becoming an international disgrace.

How ironic — just a few hours ago I wrote to you telling you that Pastor Artur Pawlowski was the 2021 “newsmaker of the year” for the persecution he suffered.

Well, 2022 isn’t even a day old, and Pastor Artur is back in the news again.

Not by his own choosing — but by the choosing of the abusive, intolerant, anti-Christian, punitive government of Alberta. They’re furious with Pastor Artur.

As you know, he scored a major court victory against them where the draconian sentence against him was suspended.

The government had asked that he be banned from travelling (to stop him from giving speeches) and that he be forced to read out government propaganda at the end of every sermon, media interview or Facebook post where he disagreed with the government’s views on the lockdowns.

None of that has anything to do with public health. All of it is a political punishment for a political prisoner.

Pastor Artur had that abusive sentence “stayed” in an emergency court hearing. And it looks like the government exacted their revenge for that on him today.

We’ve already been in touch with Artur’s top-notch lawyer, Sarah Miller, who achieved the amazing court victory for Artur. I know she’ll fight hard for him.

But still: there’s something deeply wrong when the police, politicians, health bureaucrats and the corporate media are persecuting this Christian man.

This really is a terrible look for Canada. We criticize countries like China for bullying Christian clergy. How can our politicians do the same here? Almost as bad as the politicized police are the “Media Party” who cheer them on. That’s our promise here at Rebel News — we always tell you the other side of the story.

Please, help us fight back: if you can help us crowdfund Pastor Artur’s lawyer, please do — go to www.SaveArtur.com.

We’ll keep you posted with any updates.