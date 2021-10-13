BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski NOT going back to jail

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 20016 Donors

A judge has rendered a decision in the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, declining the request from prosecutors representing Alberta Health Services to sentence him to more time behind bars.

Facing a sentencing hearing today, Justice Adam Germain deemed Pastor Artur's previous three days in jail enough, his offences not worthy of additional time. However, both Pastor Artur and his brother, Dawid, were sanctioned with large fines, probation and community service.

Prosecutors representing Alberta Health Services were seeking a further 21 days in jail for the pastor — as well as Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott — and 10 days for Dawid Pawlowski, along with costs.

Justice Germain described the case as challenging “the authority of the court,” adding that it brought the “administration of justice into disrepute” while describing how Pastor Artur made himself into a martyr and parlayed his notoriety into a speaking tour.

A statement Pastor Artur provided to the court was “vicious,” according to Justice Germain, likening it to a “cry for jail” in an attempt to frame himself as a “martyred Christian.”

In the end, Justice Germain imposed no further jail time on Pastor Artur, his brother, or Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe.

The conditions, however, will bar the men from offering public criticism of health orders — unless they provide the other side of the debate, a policy oddly similar to that of YouTube.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was sentenced to: three days in jail (already served), $3,000 in fines plus $4,000 in costs for violating the Gates order; $20,000 fine along with $15,000 in costs, to be jointly shared with his brother Dawid, for violating the Rooke order; 18 months probation with conditions.

Dawid Pawlowski was sentenced to: $10,000 in fines for violating the Rooke order; shared costs with Artur; 12 months probation with the same conditions.

Chris Scott, meanwhile, was sentenced to 18 months probation, more than $10,000 in costs and near $20,000 in fines, on top of the three days he too had served.

The three men were given a script by Justice Germain that they are obligated to post along with any views they express online regarding masks, distancing and vaccines that are contrary to Alberta Health Services.