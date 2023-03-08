Pastor Derek Reimer speaks out after being released from jail

E-transfer (Canada):

Shocking news hit late Monday evening, as Pastor Derek Reimer walked out a free man from a Calgary remand centre. Well, not entirely free as he does have a set of bail conditions.

Pastor Derek Reimer runs Mission 7 Ministries in the core of Calgary where he feeds and clothes the homeless along with help those struggling addiction. Reimer's been working on the streets for over half a decade and has made a meaningful impact.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udq



Support his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

The pastor from Mission 7 Ministries has been in remand since last Thursday after he was arrested for multiple charges following a protest at a drag queen story hour at a local library.

A video of this protest went viral. In it, we can see an altercation which seemingly led to the charges against Reimer, which includes mischief, causing a disturbance. In this video, viewers can see parents who were in attendance with their children at the drag event shoving Derek out the door and to the ground.

No charges on these folks have been made this far.

The focus of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and law enforcement is to crack down on Pastor Reimer as they see the altercation as motivated by “hate-speech” — what seems to be one of the worst crimes Calgary. Gondek took to Twitter Sunday morning to promise a police response on those who “spread lies” and “hatred” against drag performers.

When it comes to pastors or people speaking in opposition to children at these events, folks have expressed that there needs to be a fine line in establishing the difference between targeted hate and slurs and quoting the Bible.

Otherwise, people like this pastor can face religious discrimination and a suppression of their religious freedom and free speech.

A Monday morning bail hearing resulted in the pastor remaining behind bars until at least March 14 after Reimer's lawyer informed the court his client would be unable to comply with conditions of his release. Those conditions would require him to stay away from LGBT events among a number of other conditions that, due to legal reasons, we may not disclose.

In this interview, Pastor Reimer tells us that the main reason he abruptly changed his mind and signed the bail conditions was due to medical attention he required, something the remand center was unable to provide in a timely manner.

Pastor Derek Reimer’s battle is not finished yet. The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, is helping fight his legal battles. If you would like to help out, you can do so by making a tax-deductible donation at SavePastorDerek.com.