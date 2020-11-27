Pastor INTERROGATED and FINED for caregiving during Melbourne lockdown

Pastor, Stephen Hills, was stopped, interrogated, turned around and fined $1,652 for attempting to 'caregive' during the Melbourne lockdown.

On the 30th of September, the Christian community leader tried travelling from Werribee to Geelong to help a disabled church member.

Police stopped Pastor Hills at a COVID checkpoint.

The pastor was clearly distressed by footage he had seen of violent arrests at similar checkpoints.

Stephen showed his Pastor ID, licence and an email proving his reason for essential travel.

However, as the faith leader refused to give the private details of his church member, police sent him home with a $1,652 fine.

He has joined our FightTheFines.com.au program, where we are crowdfunding his legal defence.

Support his fight here.