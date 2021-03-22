BREAKING: Pastor James Coates eligible for release if he pays $1500 fine

  • By Rebel News
  • March 22, 2021
BREAKING: Pastor James Coates eligible for release if he pays $1500 fine
Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church in Edmonton is eligible for release today, if he agrees to pay a $1,500 fine.

On Friday, it was announced the Pastor Coates was set to be released after Crown prosecutors agreed to withdraw all but one of his charges related to keeping his church open during the province's COVID lockdown.

According to Global News reporter Fletcher Kent, the judge “admonished” the pastor, saying that his actions “jeopardized the public.”

CBC reporter Janice Johnston reports that Coates will be going to trial on May 3, 2021 on his remaining count after two other charges were withdrawn.

Pastor Coates was asked to turn himself in by local police and has been in custody since February 16, 2021.

More to come...

Pastor James Coates
