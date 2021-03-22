BREAKING: Pastor James Coates eligible for release if he pays $1500 fine

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church in Edmonton is eligible for release today, if he agrees to pay a $1,500 fine.

On Friday, it was announced the Pastor Coates was set to be released after Crown prosecutors agreed to withdraw all but one of his charges related to keeping his church open during the province's COVID lockdown.

According to Global News reporter Fletcher Kent, the judge “admonished” the pastor, saying that his actions “jeopardized the public.”

Pastor Coates has been fined $1500 and is eligible for release today. Judge admonished Coates though saying Coates actions jeopardized the public. "He referred to being a shepherd and a shepherd ought to protect his flock." — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) March 22, 2021

CBC reporter Janice Johnston reports that Coates will be going to trial on May 3, 2021 on his remaining count after two other charges were withdrawn.

Pastor Coates was asked to turn himself in by local police and has been in custody since February 16, 2021.

BREAKING: Pastor James Coates eligible for release if he pays $1500 finehttps://t.co/nVuEGvJmG3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 22, 2021

More to come...