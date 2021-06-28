UPDATE: Pastor Tim Stephens to remain in jail until July 12 court date

Remove Ads

Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested at home for the second time on June 14, and we have just learned that his appearance in court has been delayed until July 12.

So, Pastor Tim will spend nearly a month in jail at the Calgary Remand Centre, much like how Pastor James Coates spent a month in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

We've reached out to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing Pastor Tim, for an update, as well as to the Stephens family.

We'll share those updates with you as soon as they come in.

Alberta Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms Fairview Baptist Church
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Release Pastor Tim Stephens
  • By Adam Soos

Release Pastor Tim Stephens

Add signature
Shame on Shandro
  • By Adam Soos

Shame on Shandro

$13,188.00 Raised
Goal: $15,000.00

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.