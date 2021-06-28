UPDATE: Pastor Tim Stephens to remain in jail until July 12 court date
Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested at home for the second time on June 14, and we have just learned that his appearance in court has been delayed until July 12.
So, Pastor Tim will spend nearly a month in jail at the Calgary Remand Centre, much like how Pastor James Coates spent a month in the Edmonton Remand Centre.
We've reached out to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing Pastor Tim, for an update, as well as to the Stephens family.
We'll share those updates with you as soon as they come in.
