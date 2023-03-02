Pastor's arrest a sign that darkness has descended on Canada, says Tucker Carlson

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that the arrest of a Canadian pastor for "hate crimes" was a sign that darkness was descending on the country.

"In Canada, showing any disloyalty at all to the Trudeau government can get your bank account frozen and your truck seized," he said at the opening of the segment.

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries was protesting at all-ages drag shows and was recently violently removed by participants at a Calgary city library at a drag queen story hour event. Police later showed up at his home and charged him.

About to go on @TuckerCarlson to talk about the jailing of Pastor Derek Reimer in Canada. Tune in! And if you can, please help us crowdfund his lawyers, at https://t.co/Bdy6HzXbrO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 3, 2023

Ezra said that it wasn't a surprise that the country's mainstream media weren't covering the story, noting they were actually "cheering it on" while accusing the pastor of preaching 'hate and intolerance'.

"He's charged with mischief and causing a disturbance, of course he was the one distrubed by the roughing up," Ezra said, referring to the pastor's violent removal. "It will be interesting to see if he gets out on bail, or like Artur Pawlowski, the other christian pastor, if he will serve 50 days in prison which is what happened then."

Ezra agreed with Tucker's assessment that nation was headed down a dark path, suggesting it may be getting close to the point where Canada needs "help from abroad".

"I’m telling you Tucker that the checks in villages in Canada no longer work," he said. "The opposition party often don’t oppose. The media cheerlead is not skeptical or critical in the courts are of no use. Now the single lockdowns was overturned, and our so-called charter and rights and freedoms have not struck down a single action like this."

The Democracy Fund is helping Derek fight his legal battles. If you would like to help out, you can do so by making a donation at SavePastorDerek.com.