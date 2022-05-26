Hypocrisy? Patrick Brown dodges question from Rebel News reporter on trust and pandemic restrictions

E-transfer (Canada):

It’s now been almost two years since I started working with Rebel News. My very first day on the job was an exciting one to say the least. I showed up at a hockey rink in Brampton, not knowing what to expect from Rebel at the time. Little did I know what was to come from my first day on the job.

I showed up to the arena in Brampton, where my colleagues David Menzies and Mocha Bezirgan explained to me that they had received a tip that the mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, was using the public hockey rink to host hockey games for him and his buddies. This action would be completely breaking his own rules and regulations regarding the Covid-19 measures at the time.

Long story short, I couldn’t believe my eyes when the tip turned out to be true and Mayor Brown walked right into our camera lenses. To check out all of our coverage regarding Patrick Brown and this story, visit sneakypatrick.com.

There’s a whole web of lies and contradictions when it comes to Patrick Brown trying to cover up the story. After almost two long years, I finally had the chance to ask him about that day at the conservative leadership debates in Laval, Quebec. Once again, sneaky Patrick continued to lie and avoided owning up to his actions.

Final debate for the Conservative leadership candidates is underway in Laval, Quebec. https://t.co/ZVFOuzJ6tH pic.twitter.com/cUTJDzvcRC — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) May 26, 2022

Brampton Mayor @PatrickBrownOnt lies about standing up to COVID restrictions when responding to the very reporter (@lincolnmjay) who filmed him breaking his own rules while fining his constituents. Claims he's "proud of his record."https://t.co/U3rVpK1Wmj pic.twitter.com/CSFlauTUYu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 26, 2022

Patrick Brown doesn't want you to watch this https://t.co/1iTt9CnnUP pic.twitter.com/vC5MazFIm5 — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) May 26, 2022

