Patrick Brown STRIKES AGAIN! Brampton staffers allegedly campaign to elect his mother-in-law

Most Ontarians want a federal election they’re not going to get, while virtually nobody wants a provincial election—yet voters head to the polls on February 27.

That aside, there is some real drama surfacing in the riding of Mississauga East-Cooksville, where Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is hoping to win a seat.

Her main rival is Silvia Gualtieri, a candidate for the Progressive Conservatives—and mother-in-law to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. Gualtieri just happens to be the sister of Rudy Cuzzetto, the MPP for Mississauga-Lakeshore.

Alas, the battle in this riding has become equal parts politics and Peyton Place.

It would seem Brown has not learned his lesson from prior campaign violations a la his leadership bid for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Back in 2022, Rebel News exposed the red Tory for running a secret campaign headquarters in Vaughan, Ontario with staffers from the City of Brampton. Brown was subsequently turfed from the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Mayor Patrick Brown says after Rebel News exposed how his campaign used high-ranking Brampton City officials to work for his leadership bid, doesn't consider us media.



What's the difference between him and Trudeau?



Watch the evidence yourself at https://t.co/2qIbzLDfJT pic.twitter.com/nG0gVn4A2v — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 17, 2022

But get this: sources have tipped off Rebel News that Brown may be up to his old tricks again. This time concerning the electoral ambitions of Gualtieri.

Numerous City of Brampton workers have allegedly been spotted in Mississauga campaigning for her, including chief of staff Babu Nagalingam, and Yeshwa Younas, Brown’s executive assistant. Other suspected staffers include Urz Heer, Manav Sidhu, Kuldip Gollee and Nick Gahunia.

As well, Brampton councillors Paul Vincente and Rowena Santos are allegedly helping the campaign.

Why are taxpayer-funded staffers campaigning in another municipality for a Patrick Brown relative?

It should also be noted that part of Brown’s motivation to defeat Crombie stems partly from past tussles with Crombie, the former mayor of Mississauga, according to sources.

Recently, Rebel News caught up with Gualtieri during a campaign stop at a local mosque. She refused to answer our questions.

Later, we visited her campaign headquarters only to be told to vacate the premises. Why the lack of transparency?