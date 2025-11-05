Pauline Hanson uses CPAC spotlight to warn Australia is ‘heading the wrong way’

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has sharpened her attack on Australia’s political direction after delivering her address at CPAC 2025 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Hanson, who has spent the past week at Mar-a-Lago as the only Australian invited to the Florida event, said online that “It was an honour to speak at CPAC 2025 at Mar-a-Lago and I want to thank the incredible organisers and the American people for such a warm welcome.”

She added that it was “refreshing to stand in a room where common sense still matters,” listing “strong borders, national pride, energy independence and putting your own people first” as priorities embraced in the U.S.

Hanson argued that “In just one year, under President Trump’s leadership, America is turning itself around,” contrasting this with her claim that “Australia is heading in the opposite direction.” She warned of “740,000 migrants a year during a housing crisis,” “runaway debt, spiralling inflation and services under strain” and a “left wing cultural war waged against truth, biology, and free speech.”

Those themes echoed her CPAC speech, in which she declared: “Australia … has become an economic and social tinderbox that was created by successive Labor and Coalition governments.” She praised the US President, saying, “It’s wonderful to be in America with a re-energised, strong and patriotic leader who has the best interest of his people at heart,” and claimed “Illegal migrants are being rounded up by ICE and sent home in remarkable numbers.”

Hanson also repeated earlier warnings about “radical migrants,” stating: “Australia is taking in the same hateful, radical migrants from countries that are having an enormous impact on the UK and so many European nations right now,” citing what she described as “daily machete attacks, violent home invasions and weekly pro-Palestine protests across our major cities.” She added: “It didn’t happen by accident, and if you speak out about it, you’re branded Islamophobic, racist, or even a nazi.”

Hanson said One Nation was gaining momentum because “we speak the truth” and Australians were “fed up” and “ready to turn this country around.”