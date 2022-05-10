WATCH: Pauline Hanson WARNING to 'dictator' Daniel Andrews
Pauline Hanson talks fake news, vaccine mandates, and freedom.
At an appearance in Melbourne, Pauline Hanson had a heated message for Victoria Premier, Daniel Andrews.
"You've taken away the people's rights. You can't do that. I will fight you every inch of the way. You have no right to control people's lives or their businesses. You are a disgrace to being a politician. I believe that you need to go".
Senator Hanson couldn't hide her disgust when talking about the vaccine mandates that left thousands jobless.
"I, as a politician and a federal member of parliament, I refused to have the jab. I haven't had the jab, but I didn't lose my job because of it".
"Politicians and bureaucrats have to get out of the business of telling people how to live their lives and run their businesses. And you've got to start with the vaccine mandates. That was so wrong", she added.
Pauline wasn't shy to say that she didn't trust Anthony Albanese to lead Australia following his embarrassing blunder that saw him red-faced and needing his notes during a speech.
"Do I trust him to be the leader of our country? No, I don't".
Last week, Hanson slammed the Herald Sun as 'pathetic' after they ran a biased article against one of One Nation's Canadian candidates, Walter Stragan. She explained how she deals with avoiding being portrayed a certain way by the media.
"That's why I go around, and I speak to people. They can hear it straight from me, not how it's portrayed by the media and others who want to get rid of One Nation because I'm a threat to the major political parties".
When asked what she might say to Victorians on the fence about voting, Pauline had this to say:
"If you want true representation, if you want someone who's there without fear or favour, if you want someone who's prepared to fight for your values, your rights, it is One Nation. I've stood my ground on many issues, I don't back down. I will question even the Prime Minister I don't care who they are, they are not above it. They have to be accountable to the people".
In a final message for Dan Andrews, the One Nation leader said:
"[Australians have] the right to have an opinion, the right to be heard, the right to better values. We celebrated Anzac Day to commemorate the memory of those diggers who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms. They're gone, but my job now is to continue their fight on the floor of parliament for what they fought for and that's our freedom.
You hear that, Daniel Andrews? Our freedom".
- By Avi Yemini
