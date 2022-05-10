WATCH: Pauline Hanson WARNING to 'dictator' Daniel Andrews

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

At an appearance in Melbourne, Pauline Hanson had a heated message for Victoria Premier, Daniel Andrews.

"You've taken away the people's rights. You can't do that. I will fight you every inch of the way. You have no right to control people's lives or their businesses. You are a disgrace to being a politician. I believe that you need to go".

Senator Hanson couldn't hide her disgust when talking about the vaccine mandates that left thousands jobless.

"I, as a politician and a federal member of parliament, I refused to have the jab. I haven't had the jab, but I didn't lose my job because of it".

"Politicians and bureaucrats have to get out of the business of telling people how to live their lives and run their businesses. And you've got to start with the vaccine mandates. That was so wrong", she added.

Pauline wasn't shy to say that she didn't trust Anthony Albanese to lead Australia following his embarrassing blunder that saw him red-faced and needing his notes during a speech.

"Do I trust him to be the leader of our country? No, I don't".

Last week, Hanson slammed the Herald Sun as 'pathetic' after they ran a biased article against one of One Nation's Canadian candidates, Walter Stragan. She explained how she deals with avoiding being portrayed a certain way by the media.

"That's why I go around, and I speak to people. They can hear it straight from me, not how it's portrayed by the media and others who want to get rid of One Nation because I'm a threat to the major political parties".

When asked what she might say to Victorians on the fence about voting, Pauline had this to say:

"If you want true representation, if you want someone who's there without fear or favour, if you want someone who's prepared to fight for your values, your rights, it is One Nation. I've stood my ground on many issues, I don't back down. I will question even the Prime Minister I don't care who they are, they are not above it. They have to be accountable to the people".

In a final message for Dan Andrews, the One Nation leader said: