Pediatric gender clinics in North Carolina face controversy over treatment of young children

Concerns are being raised over three pediatric gender clinics in North Carolina over their treatment of gender dysphoria in toddlers, including Duke Medicine, UNC Health, and ECU Health.

As detailed by Education First NC, Duke Medicine opened its gender clinic in 2015, offering a wide variety of services under one roof. The clinic treats children as young as two for gender dysphoria, led by Dr. Deanna Adkins, a transgender activist.

In a 2016 interview with the Charlotte Observer, Adkins explained that her young patients do not consciously choose to have gender dysphoria and that it is a distressing experience for them. Adkins has also stated in a federal district court declaration that "the appropriate determinant of sex is gender identity."

Adkins maintains that gender identity is the only medically supported determinant of sex, dismissing the use of chromosomes, hormones, internal reproductive organs, external genitalia, or secondary sex characteristics for classification purposes. Critics argue that this stance can lead to premature treatment for gender dysphoria based on a child's play behavior.

Nearby, UNC Health evaluates children as young as three for gender dysphoria, practicing so-called "gender affirming care." The clinic's website assures parents that a team of specialists will collaborate to affirm their child's gender. UNC Health is so committed to this approach that they offer cross-sex hormones for free every third Wednesday.

ECU Health has also established its own "Pride Clinic" to provide affirming primary care to children of all ages who are deemed to fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. Dr. Colby Dendy, the activist directing the clinic, cites literature that claims children can start developing their gender identity around age four.

“The literature tells us that kids can start around age four having their gender identity, so we do not want to exclude anybody within the pediatrics realm,” Dendy said in an interview with a local publication. “A big part of our goal is to provide affirming primary care to everybody in LGBTQ+ spectrum.”

ECU Health recently published a paper advocating for puberty blockers and hormones through telemedicine and school awareness programs.

Duke doctor Deanna Adkins has testified in court that the treatment of pre-pubertal children consists of social transition, such as allowing them to wear clothing, use names and pronouns, and access restrooms and other sex-separated facilities in line with their gender identity.

Critics argue that pediatric gender clinics are financially motivated to treat young children, as they will likely require a lifetime of medication.

Currently, legislation to ban these practices is pending in the North Carolina House and Senate.