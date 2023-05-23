PEI school trustee resigns over inability to address parent concerns about radical gender ideology

A school trustee in Prince Edward Island who had been a voice for parents concerned about gender ideology being taught in schools recently announced she is resigning.

Patty Van Diepen has been a nurse in PEI for over 30 years but more recently served as a school trustee in Morell-Souris Zone 7. Van Diepen ran for the position in November of last year and was elected with overwhelming support despite the PEI Transgender Network’s executive director and self proclaimed “shit disturber, trans activist,” Lucky Fusca, going public with concerns over Van Diepen’s advocacy for parents with the issue.

“It became apparent that the current designation of roles and responsibilities within PEI's education system would not permit me to fully address parents' concerns regarding curriculum or directives implemented by the PEI Government,” Van Diepen wrote in a statement on Facebook about her choice to resign.

Van Diepen added that while “upholding parents' rights as primary decision-makers for the moral development of their children” has been a commitment of hers, she believes the province's Gender Identity Guidelines don’t “present a balanced approach to address the concerns of all involved, including educators.”

The PEI Transgender Network is all but celebrating Van Diepen's resignation. In a statement to the CBC, Fusca says Van Diepen’s resignation comes as a relief to the network. She then went on to accuse Van Diepen of feeling frustrated in her trustee position for the “inability to spread anti-trans propaganda in a system that very much impacts very vulnerable people, such as trans and 2SLGBTQ+ youth.”

Also- last note on this before I put Patty to bed - don’t let ANYONE gaslight you into believing the sinister intentions they hold aren’t real. Imagine gaslighting a non profit equity seeking organization! Imagine! I hope she has the life she deserves. https://t.co/1qPVAk7qw4 — Lucky Fusca (@luckyfusca) May 10, 2023

Click on the the video interview with Van Diepen to hear more on her side of the story to why she feels she will be in a better position to champion parents' battles with radical gender ideology through other avenues.

