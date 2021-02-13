“People are afraid to speak about liberty” | Manny Montenegrino on lockdowns & Charter rights

Civil liberties has been a common topic of discussion during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms seems to be facing a new challenge on a regular basis, with numerous restrictions being added, modified, removed, or reimposed.

Those who speak out about protecting Canadians rights are quick to be criticized by those in favour of strict preventative measures at the expense of the Charter, oftentimes by mainstream media as well.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by friend of the show and CEO of ThinkSharp, Manny Montenegrino. In their lengthy conversation about the current state of Canadian political affairs, Manny told Ezra that:

People are afraid to about liberty because there business will be destroyed on Twitter, on Facebook... So instead fighting to keep their business open, people are saying, 'you know what I don't want to get a bad Yelp review, I don't want something negative to happen. I had better stay stay silent.' And that silence is killing — and I mean literally killing — business owners.

For the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a SUBSCRIBER to RebelNews+ today.