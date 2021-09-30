'People shouldn't be losing their jobs': Torontonians protest Ontario vaccine passport

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Every week in Toronto there is a Freedom Rally; this time it took place at Yonge-Dundas Square.

During much of the protest, several people shared with me their views on the current situation. I was interested in hearing about the impact that the new Ontario vaccination passport had on their lives. Several provinces have now signed up to this measure.

I ended my interviews by asking people about their predictions for the year to come. Towards the end of the event, another rally joined this first one. More and more people came together to produce a big and beautiful demonstration. I'll let you judge for yourself.