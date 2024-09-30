Pesutto faces leadership crisis amid defamation case fallout

WHAT IS A WOMAN? Take a stand and show the world you know! Look good and support our independent journalism. SHOP NOW

Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto is under increasing pressure to step down, as tensions within the Liberal Party rise following his drawn-out defamation battle with expelled MP Moira Deeming.

Senior party members are now discussing leadership changes, with many stating that Pesutto's position has become "untenable."

It’s all over for John Pesutto, he’ll be gone by the end of next week, if he doesn’t step down there’ll be a leadership spill, thank fuck there’s still some wise heads left in the party. Moira Deeming has won the court of public opinion. — “Mate” (@tigertuffmark) September 30, 2024

If the Victorian Liberal OL John Pesutto doesn't stand down, there is a possibility of a coup d'état which would be messy. — 👠 ☔ 👌🇦🇺 🏳️‍🌈🌸 Golden Girl (@Terri_1987a) September 30, 2024

The court case, which has seen Pesutto exposed in the Federal Court for four days, has caused frustration within the party. One senior Liberal MP described the situation as “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” with the prolonged proceedings now expected to last at least another three weeks.

“There are now multiple conversations happening,” said another Liberal MP according to a new media report. “It’s not personal, but it’s not tenable. No one’s blaming him, but at what point do you say this is just not sustainable?”

A new era in Victorian politics is dawning.



Liberal leader John Pesutto is expected to step down soon, making way for someone potent who will end Labor's disastrous rule by winning the 2026 state election and becoming the new premier of Victoria.



Who will that be?#springst — Netz Melbourne (@netz_melb) September 30, 2024

Some MPs have voiced concerns that the matter could negatively impact the federal election and the 2026 state election. Although Pesutto has led the party to a 10-point lead over Labor in the polls, internal and external dissatisfaction has grown as the party has come under fire for its "left turn" in a bid to attract "woke" voters.

Senior figures such as Sam Groth, Brad Battin, and James Newbury have been named as potential successors, but no MP has yet gained enough support for a leadership challenge.

Pesutto, who narrowly won the leadership after the 2022 election, is scheduled to meet with his shadow cabinet on Tuesday. The Deeming defamation trial continues today.