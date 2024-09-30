Pesutto faces leadership crisis amid defamation case fallout

Pressure mounts on Victoria's embattled Liberal Leader to resign as the knives are out for a potential leadership spill.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 30, 2024
  • News
Pesutto faces leadership crisis amid defamation case fallout
Remove Ads

Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto is under increasing pressure to step down, as tensions within the Liberal Party rise following his drawn-out defamation battle with expelled MP Moira Deeming.

Senior party members are now discussing leadership changes, with many stating that Pesutto's position has become "untenable."  

The court case, which has seen Pesutto exposed in the Federal Court for four days, has caused frustration within the party. One senior Liberal MP described the situation as “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” with the prolonged proceedings now expected to last at least another three weeks.  

“There are now multiple conversations happening,” said another Liberal MP according to a new media report. “It’s not personal, but it’s not tenable. No one’s blaming him, but at what point do you say this is just not sustainable?”  

Some MPs have voiced concerns that the matter could negatively impact the federal election and the 2026 state election. Although Pesutto has led the party to a 10-point lead over Labor in the polls, internal and external dissatisfaction has grown as the party has come under fire for its "left turn" in a bid to attract "woke" voters.  

Senior figures such as Sam Groth, Brad Battin, and James Newbury have been named as potential successors, but no MP has yet gained enough support for a leadership challenge.

Pesutto, who narrowly won the leadership after the 2022 election, is scheduled to meet with his shadow cabinet on Tuesday. The Deeming defamation trial continues today.

Australia news Let Women Speak womens rights victoria Melbourne
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store woman sidebar redirect

WHAT IS A WOMAN?

Take a stand and show the world you know! Look good and support our independent journalism.

SHOP NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.