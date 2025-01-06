Pesutto pushed out: Battin unveils new-look shadow cabinet

Brad Battin has unveiled his shadow cabinet following his election as Opposition Leader, with former leader John Pesutto excluded from the new team. Pesutto will instead sit on the backbench as Battin moves forward with his refreshed leadership team.

The reshuffle is part of Battin’s strategy to prepare the party for the upcoming 2026 state election. It is reported that Battin's deputy, Sam Groth, will be appointed shadow special minister of state, while retaining his existing responsibilities for Sport, Tourism, Major Events, and adding outdoor recreation to his portfolio.

OL Brad Battin confirms he’ll announce his shadow cabinet today.

And it won’t include John Pesutto: “he’s got some other things at the moment he needs to work through”.. — Heidi Murphy (@heidimur) January 6, 2025

Brighton MP James Newbury will take on the role of shadow Treasurer, and Evelyn MP Bridget Vallence is set to replace Newbury as the manager of opposition business. Vallence will also take on the finance portfolio, which was previously held by Jess Wilson. Wilson, a moderate party figure who unsuccessfully challenged Battin for the leadership, will keep her education portfolio and also take on a new economic responsibility focused on bringing investment to the state.

Georgie Crozier, the current shadow health minister and former nurse and midwife, will retain her position. Meanwhile, David Southwick, who served as deputy leader under Pesutto and was the spokesman for transport infrastructure, will be moved to the shadow police and corrections minister roles, previously held by Battin.

John Pesutto can now add 'defamer of women' alongside his 'alternative Premier' title. Hopefully the female victims of his destructive defamation are having some champagne to celebrate their well deserved vindication. — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) December 12, 2024

Bev McArthur, a key supporter of Battin’s leadership bid, will join the shadow cabinet in the role of local government. Sources close to Battin repoertedly indicated the reshuffle aims to present a “united and motivated team” for the future.

The reshuffle follows a turbulent period for the Liberals, including Pesutto’s loss in a high-profile defamation battle and his removal as leader, with former Liberal MP Moira Deeming re-admitted to the party on the same day.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



