Petition: Vancouver police officer Frederike Buchmann must be fired

A Vancouver police officer named Frederike Buchmann has sparked international outrage for her callous conduct while prominent child protection activist Chris Elston was attacked by rabid trans rights activists.

Elston, also known as Billboard Chris, was repeatedly attacked at a Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Vancouver. Shockingly, Const. Buchmann suggested Elston injured himself. Then, after he was mobbed a second time right in front of her, she smiled with glee and then blamed him for the incident.

But that's not all.

In 2021, a former judge found Buchmann to have “committed discreditable conduct, neglect of duty, discourtesy and abuse of authority” during the worst possible moment of any parent's life, the moment they learn their child has died.

Buchmann is said to have delivered such tragic news to an Indigenous mom whose son Glenn Rebic, passed away without compassion by entering her dwelling and abruptly saying “first of all, Glenn is dead.”

