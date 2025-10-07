'Petulant' protesters assault Frances Widdowson over residential school remarks

Frances Widdowson is an author, documentarian and former professor at Mount Royal University, who was fired after she dared to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement and narratives surrounding Canada's residential schools.

Widdowson recently held an event on the campus of the University of Winnipeg, where she was met with drums, shouts and even allegations of assault against her and her team.

She later compared the incident to dealing with “toddlers who are very badly behaved,” True North reported. “It was terrible. It was really terrible,” she said, likening it to witnessing “a breakdown of civilization.”

On a recent edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel Roundup co-host Lise Merle as the pair reflected on the awful treatment Widdowson received on the school's campus.

“Frances Widdowson is a lady of the left, she is an economic leftist,” Sheila noted, highlighting how any skepticism of the narrative leads to critics being labelled as right wing.

“This is her world,” said Lise, “and when Frances Widdowson went off narrative and went off script and spoke her truth, well, then they came for her.”

The former professor shared footage detailing the incident on social media.

Widdowson and her team were “just standing around peacefully,” Sheila said. “This lady comes over, pours water on their sound system, somebody else gets spit on, and then somebody else gets punched.”

This hostility “sounds like a regular left-wing activist protest to me,” replied Lise, pointing out how those involved refer to this as causing “good trouble.”

The violence directed towards Widdowson by these “petulant, spoiled children” was met with silence from Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, whose New Democrats are “absolutely stuffed with left-wing activists,” Lise added.

“Of course he's not going to say anything in defence of Frances Widdowson,” she continued. “He loves this, this is what he wants for Manitoba.”