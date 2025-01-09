Pfizer gets fact-checked by genomics expert

Genomics expert Kevin McKernan has fact-checked Pfizer’s safety and efficacy claims regarding their COVID-19 injections after he discovered and exposed risky contaminants, including the SV40 promoter and high levels of residual DNA.

Exclusive government documents reveal Pfizer’s repeated assurances to Health Canada regarding the safety and efficacy of their shots — a claim McKernan refutes using the very citations Pfizer provided. Despite heavy redactions, McKernan was able to assist in fact-checking the unredacted citations, exposing key discrepancies between what Pfizer is saying and what the science really shows.

One critical area of concern lies in the presence of residual DNA in the mRNA vaccines. Unlike traditional vaccines, which have stringent regulations controlling the amount of what is referred to as “naked” DNA, the modified RNA vaccines are encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which protect both the DNA and RNA from body mechanisms that would otherwise rapidly degrade these contaminants.

McKernan warns that the inclusion of the SV40 promoter, which is designed to integrate into the host’s DNA, could lead to serious risks such as fertility issues and cancer, especially given the lack of long-term safety testing.

Despite these risks, Pfizer assures Health Canada that its vaccines are non-oncogenic, meaning they do not cause cancer. However, their package insert contradicts this claim where it’s stated that carcinogenicity (and genotoxicity) were never assessed, since they were considered irrelevant. While Pfizer cites billions of doses administered over three years as evidence of safety, this claim is unsupported by proper scientific analysis, relying instead on simulation models funded by the Gates Foundation to promote confirmation bias. McKernan emphasizes that focusing on theoretical lives saved by the vaccines distracts from the real issue of contamination.

Compounding these concerns, Health Canada requested clarification from Pfizer regarding the size distribution of residual DNA fragments and circular plasmids found in the vaccines – something you think they would ask for before the shot was injected into the arms of millions of Canadians.

Although Pfizer provided them with this data, the government response documents were almost entirely redacted. McKernan’s findings have been validated by an FDA lab, where even high school students confirmed the DNA contamination, undermining claims that his lab was somehow at fault. McKernan underscores that this contamination issue is not confined to laboratory settings, but has already spread in real-world situations, raising alarms about public health risks.

As McKernan works to bring attention to the issue, he calls for greater accountability and oversight. The widespread failure to identify these contaminants, despite simple testing methods, calls into question the competence of health regulators globally, including those in Canada.