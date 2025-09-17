Public Health Agency of Canada finally admits lockdowns wrecked Canadians' mental health

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has quietly admitted what lockdown critics warned about all along: the COVID response left Canadians in a mental health crisis.

According to the agency’s latest survey, a staggering 23% of Canadians screened positive for anxiety, depression, or both, and 8% screened positive for post-traumatic stress disorder. These aren’t minor blips. They’re signs of a population still reeling years after the World Health Organization downgraded COVID from a “global threat” to an “ongoing issue.”

For years, anyone who dared point out the obvious—that endless lockdowns, shuttered businesses, and forced isolation would have long-term consequences—was mocked as “anti-science.”

Now, the government’s own numbers prove them right.

And yet, no one who pushed these destructive policies has faced accountability. The politicians, health bureaucrats, and media cheerleaders who demanded we “stay home to stay safe” have skated. At the same time, those control freak ghouls are still on the payroll, or in some cases, are now banning people from the woods in the name of public safety, and writing op-eds to insult those who question the science of hiking causing forest fires.

Meanwhile, the Canadians who stood up to end the lockdown madness, like Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and the Freedom Convoy organizers, are the ones dragged through the courts and threatened with jail time.

And the worst damage? It was done to kids.

PHAC’s own data shows youth hospitalizations for mental health issues and self-harm spiked after lockdowns, especially among girls.

Youth in Alberta saw a surge in diagnoses of anxiety, depression, and ADHD, with mortality rates among those in mental-health care more than doubling. Yet the former premier who did it, Jason Kenney, doesn't have the good sense to disappear into well-earned obscurity. He's out there opining about western separation, underestimating the anger once again of the same Albertans who sent him packing for violating their rights with his illegal lockdowns. And they were indeed illegal.

National studies confirm what every parent knows: students lost years of learning, socialization, and stability. Life satisfaction, sleep, and school performance all crashed, particularly for girls and already vulnerable youth.

Eating disorders among teens exploded, with thousands of hospitalizations, three-quarters of them among girls aged 12–17.

This was predictable. It was preventable. And it was warned about in real time.

But instead of listening, our leaders chose panic and punishment. Today, Canadians, especially kids, are paying the price.

This time is one of those times, I really hate to say I told you so. But we sure did.