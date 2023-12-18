New report reveals photo of Bill Gates with Epstein’s accuser at Seattle office in 2014
In the photo, Gates appears smiling and adjusting the zipper of his dark quarter-zip sweater, while a woman identified as a Polish model in her 20s stands upright beside him, clad in a gray jacket and blue scarf, nearly pressing against him.
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates was photographed with an accuser of Jeffrey Epstein. This was part of Epstein's strategy to use photos for manipulating his victims and controlling the narrative about his illicit activities, as revealed in a recent report.
The image, thought to be one of the initial instances of Gates being captured alongside an alleged victim of Epstein, was reportedly taken by Epstein at Gates' office in Seattle in March 2014. This occurred several years following Epstein's 2008 conviction in Florida for solicitation and procurement of a minor for prostitution, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The model, whose face was concealed in the released image, informed the Journal that she encountered Epstein months prior to the photo being taken, and stated that Epstein promptly began to entice her with promises of advancing her career through his influential connections.
According to the Journal, there are at least three additional photographs purportedly featuring Gates alongside individuals who have accused Epstein. This includes images reviewed by the Journal of a Russian model, who alleges abuse by Epstein, posing with the tech magnate at various locations such as the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City and Epstein's townhouse on the Upper East Side.
Gates, 68, wasn't the only high-profile individual featured in recently surfaced photos with alleged victims of Epstein. Epstein, allegedly who took his own life in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, was known to associate with various prominent figures.
The Journal also reported that the Polish model was photographed with director Woody Allen at Epstein's townhouse, and with former CBS News journalist Charlie Rose, among others.
She has not made any allegations of sexual misconduct against Gates or any of these men. However, her legal representatives conveyed that Epstein, possibly without her knowledge, was leveraging his influential network to aid his purported sex trafficking activities.
“Without having legitimate connections to so many high-powered people, Jeffrey Epstein would not have been able to traffic most of these women after 2008,” said Brad Edwards, who alongside his law firm partner Brittany Henderson represents the model and more than 150 of Epstein’s accusers.
“He used the powerful people he was intermingling with to further facilitate his sex trafficking scheme, whether those people knew it or not,” Henderson added. “He was using everyone around him to create this façade of legitimacy.”
