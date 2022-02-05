BREAKING: Pierre Poilievre announces he's running for Conservative leader

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Popular Conservative Party MP Pierre Poilievre declared his intention to be the party's next leader.

In a video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening, the Ottawa-area MP said he was running to be Canada's next prime minister and vowed to “restore freedom.”

I’m running for Prime Minister to give you back control of your life.



Sign up now to help me replace Trudeau & restore freedom:https://t.co/NWfP7cCPiM pic.twitter.com/ox5WzZmMkj — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 6, 2022

Many Conservative supporters hoped the well-regarded MP would run in the party's previous leadership in 2020, though he declined to do so citing familial commitment.

Poilievre becomes the first person to announce their candidacy for the leadership race after previous leader Erin O'Toole was forced out of the position following a caucus vote earlier this week. Deputy party leader and Manitoba MP Candice Bergen is currently serving as the Conservatives interim leader.