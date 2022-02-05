BREAKING: Pierre Poilievre announces he's running for Conservative leader
In a video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening, the Ottawa-area MP said he was running to be Canada's next prime minister and vowed to “restore freedom.”
I’m running for Prime Minister to give you back control of your life.— pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 6, 2022
Sign up now to help me replace Trudeau & restore freedom:https://t.co/NWfP7cCPiM pic.twitter.com/ox5WzZmMkj
Many Conservative supporters hoped the well-regarded MP would run in the party's previous leadership in 2020, though he declined to do so citing familial commitment.
Poilievre becomes the first person to announce their candidacy for the leadership race after previous leader Erin O'Toole was forced out of the position following a caucus vote earlier this week. Deputy party leader and Manitoba MP Candice Bergen is currently serving as the Conservatives interim leader.
- By Mocha Bezirgan
