Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

BREAKING: Pierre Poilievre announces he's running for Conservative leader

In a video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening, the Ottawa-area MP said he was running to be Canada's next prime minister and vowed to “restore freedom.”

  • By Rebel News
  • February 05, 2022
  • News
BREAKING: Pierre Poilievre announces he's running for Conservative leader
Remove Ads

Popular Conservative Party MP Pierre Poilievre declared his intention to be the party's next leader.

In a video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening, the Ottawa-area MP said he was running to be Canada's next prime minister and vowed to “restore freedom.”

Many Conservative supporters hoped the well-regarded MP would run in the party's previous leadership in 2020, though he declined to do so citing familial commitment.

Poilievre becomes the first person to announce their candidacy for the leadership race after previous leader Erin O'Toole was forced out of the position following a caucus vote earlier this week. Deputy party leader and Manitoba MP Candice Bergen is currently serving as the Conservatives interim leader.

Conservative Party of Canada Canada news Pierre Poilievre
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
convoy reporting campaign redirect
  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

TAKE ACTION

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.