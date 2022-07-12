Pierre Poilievre: Canadians' trust in the news media has reached an all-time low

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed Conservative Party of Canada leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre's recent campaign press release that addresses a Global News reporter's purported smear effort against him.

The Global News reporter in question appears to be Rachel Gilmore, who posted the questions that she posed to the Poilievre campaign on Twitter:

Does Mr. Poilievre feel he has a responsibility to distance himself from movements that call for actions that violate Canadian law and the principles of our democracy?



2/5 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) July 7, 2022

Does he have concerns that his support of figures like Topp, and his silence when Topp’s ties to figures like Mackenzie are revealed, could be interpreted as endorsing such far-right views?



3/5 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) July 7, 2022

How does he respond to those criticizing his silence in relation to these far right figureheads?



Does Mr. Poilievre condemn white supremacy and comments from Jeremy Mackenzie, including that he’d like to watch gallows on Parliament Hill?



4/5 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) July 7, 2022

The Poilievre campaign responded to the Global News reporter saying in part, "Canadians' trust in the news media has reached an all-time low. And when we look at your coverage of these issues, it's easy to understand why. Instead of just covering news, unprofessional journalists like you try to set disingenuous traps to attack your opponents. At every available opportunity, Pierre Poilievre has supported and will continue to support Canadians' right to restore their freedoms and take back control of their lives. He has done this all while repeatedly calling for individuals who engage in illegal behaviour or express heinous views to be held accountable for their actions. Mr. Poilievre has stated unequivocally that 'any and all racism is evil and must be stopped.' Since you insist on demonizing Canadians who dare to speak up against the Trudeau government, we can only assume that Global News is content to be a Liberal mouthpiece. Mr. Poilievre supported James Topp's singular cause of ending vaccine mandates, so people can take back control of their lives."

