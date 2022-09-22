WATCH: Pierre Poilievre goes head-to-head with Justin Trudeau

Watch as newly-elected Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre challenges Justin Trudeau for the first time during this Parliamentary session.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • September 22, 2022
  • News

“Justin Trudeau basically admitted his carbon tax does not work,” stated new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, before attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his tax on carbon in Canada. 

Watch their first full exchange above.

Justin Trudeau Ottawa news Pierre Poilievre
