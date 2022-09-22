WATCH: Pierre Poilievre goes head-to-head with Justin Trudeau
Watch as newly-elected Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre challenges Justin Trudeau for the first time during this Parliamentary session.
“Justin Trudeau basically admitted his carbon tax does not work,” stated new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, before attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his tax on carbon in Canada.
Watch their first full exchange above.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.