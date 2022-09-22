WATCH: Pierre Poilievre goes head-to-head with Justin Trudeau

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“Justin Trudeau basically admitted his carbon tax does not work,” stated new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, before attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his tax on carbon in Canada.

Watch their first full exchange above.