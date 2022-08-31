FULL SPEECH: Pierre Poilievre in Vancouver | August 29, 2022

Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Pierre Poilievre was in Vancouver, British Columbia to speak to supporters.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 31, 2022
  • News

Remove Ads

Pierre Poilievre was in British Columbia earlier this week to speak with supporters and Rebel News was in Vancouver to cover the event.

Poilievre was endorsed by Stephen Harper, the first Conservative Party leader and former Prime Minister of Canada.

Conservative Party of Canada British Columbia Canada Vancouver news Pierre Poilievre Leadership Election
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.