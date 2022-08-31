FULL SPEECH: Pierre Poilievre in Vancouver | August 29, 2022

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Pierre Poilievre was in British Columbia earlier this week to speak with supporters and Rebel News was in Vancouver to cover the event.

Poilievre was endorsed by Stephen Harper, the first Conservative Party leader and former Prime Minister of Canada.