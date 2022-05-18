Pierre Poilievre introduces bill to prevent federal vaccine mandates

﻿The Canadian Press / ﻿Jeff McIntosh﻿﻿

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre continues to fight for the freedom of Canadians who lost their human rights when a federal vaccine mandate was put in place.

Those who are unvaccinated still face discrimination, with those 12 years and older barred from boarding domestic or international flights in Canada.

Mr. Poilievre hopes to have a bill passed that would prevent further discrimination and restrictions over those who have been afflicted with the vaccine passports.

The private members' bill is officially called the Act to prevent the imposition by the federal government of vaccination mandates for employment and travel.

Should Mr. Poilievre’s proposed legislation become law, the division and discrimination seen in Canada will hopefully end. Right now, there are multiple lawsuits going on involving those who have lost rights, lost jobs, and can't even travel due to the government's restrictions.

Just recently, British Columbia dropped their vaccine passport, and reporter Drea Humphrey spoke with those who were mistreated due to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

With help from The Democracy Fund, attorneys from JSS Barristers got involved to represent those punished by this unscientific mandate. Hopefully the plaintiffs in that case will have their rights respected and protected in the courtroom.