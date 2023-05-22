Pierre Poilievre patiently explains to a journalist that criminals commit crimes, actually

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Manny Montenegrino, the CEO of Think Sharp and former lawyer to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, to discuss the Conservative Party of Canada's latest polling results as well as how crime in Canada has changed over the years.

"I think one of the reasons is Pierre Poilievre is not as afraid to take on issues as, say, Erin O'Toole, who was afraid of his own shadow in my view," said Ezra.

Ezra and Manny broke down a recent clip of Poilievre patiently explaining to a journalist how easy bail helps criminals commit crimes. "Every fool knows that most of the crimes are committed by the same people," Manny noted, before explaining Harper's moves on bail reform and how it was rolled back by the Trudeau government.

