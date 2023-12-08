Pierre Poilievre marks start of Hanukkah with speech at Montreal synagogue

At the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue in Montreal on December 7, Pierre Poilievre delivered a speech expressing support for the Jewish community amidst the rise of antisemitism.

Since October 7, following the terror attack by Hamas on Israel where more than 1200 people were killed and over 230 taken hostage, antisemitic sentiment has been on the rise.

One attendee mentioned, "At a time where the Jewish people are looking for a voice, he delivered an amazing speech. The Jewish community was very enthused and motivated by his words."

Another person at the Hanukkah event said, "Incredible. He's a true leader. We need someone who's strong and understands what's happening. He has no fear."

Regarding the rise of antisemitism in Montreal, someone else mentioned, "It's definitely empowering. The last few weeks have been difficult, not just in Israel but also the impact on our community here."

However, when questioning Justin Trudeau's positions and actions towards the Jewish community, another attendee expressed, "The lack of response from legislative bodies in Canada is concerning. The Conservative Party leader's visit is reassuring, and we hope he becomes prime minister."

An additional attendee stated, "I've been disappointed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's stance on Israel. Pierre is suggesting what he would do as prime minister, making us enthused."

A passerby claimed, "I think it's come down to playing party politics. There's a great divide between politics and integrity, and I think there's a lack of something, but it's nothing new with him."

A high-security presence was there to prevent any disturbance of the event.

Don’t forget to sign the petition at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.