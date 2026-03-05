Pilots win compensation in landmark arbitration victory over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Air Canada was found to have committed religious discrimination by denying exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for seven pilots who were placed on unpaid leave.
Seven pilots have been awarded compensation after a years-long arbitration battle against Air Canada’s discrimination towards religious beliefs regarding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Arbitrator James Hayes issued a powerful rebuke to the heavy-handed policies that trampled on individual rights, informed consent, and bodily autonomy during the pandemic era, ruling that those who stood firm against the coerced medical procedure were unfairly placed on unpaid leave.
Haynes concluded that Air Canada committed prima facie workplace religious discrimination against the seven grievors (pilots), in violation of both the Collective Agreement and the Canadian Human Rights Act. He further determined that these pilots should have been placed on initial paid leaves of absence, consistent with how the airline handled exemptions granted to other pilot colleagues at the outset.
As a result, Air Canada has been directed to compensate the grievors appropriately within 60 days, and he remains involved in the matter in case any disputes arise regarding the calculation of those damages.
This outcome marks a significant victory for freedom of conscience and religious liberty, confirming that Air Canada committed religious discrimination by denying exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Haynes ultimately awarded compensation based on the hardships the pilots endured after being sidelined for standing firm on deeply held beliefs.
"All of the grievors testified honestly and the substantive nexus between their religious beliefs and objections to the employer mandatory vaccination policy was manifest,” Haynes wrote.
The affirmation that these pilots' convictions were genuine, sincere, and directly tied to their faith, not some convenient excuse comes better late than never.
Portions of their testimonies reveal the profound personal and spiritual conflicts they faced when forced to choose between their livelihoods and their faith. Many described how the vaccines clashed with core tenets of their faith, from concerns over fetal cell lines in development, bodily integrity as a God-given temple, and moral objections to coerced medical interventions.
These were not fringe views but heartfelt convictions that the arbitrator found credible and protected under human rights standards.
This win underscores what so many Canadians knew instinctively: blanket mandates ignored nuance, discriminated against the faithful, and caused unnecessary suffering.
For these pilots (and, by extension, all workers who resisted), this is a reminder that conscience cannot be mandated away, and freedom isn't negotiable, even in a crisis.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor