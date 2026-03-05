Pilots win compensation in landmark arbitration victory over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

As a result, Air Canada has been directed to compensate the grievors appropriately within 60 days, and he remains involved in the matter in case any disputes arise regarding the calculation of those damages.

This outcome marks a significant victory for freedom of conscience and religious liberty, confirming that Air Canada committed religious discrimination by denying exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Haynes ultimately awarded compensation based on the hardships the pilots endured after being sidelined for standing firm on deeply held beliefs.

"All of the grievors testified honestly and the substantive nexus between their religious beliefs and objections to the employer mandatory vaccination policy was manifest,” Haynes wrote.

Today, seven Air Canada pilots won their arbitration over denial of religious exemptions for C19 jabs, and were awarded compensation. Portions of their testimonies are in the ruling - a must read, link below.



Arbitrator Hayes: "All of the grievors testified honestly and the… pic.twitter.com/DYznttjBfl — Free to Fly (@freetoflycanada) March 4, 2026

The affirmation that these pilots' convictions were genuine, sincere, and directly tied to their faith, not some convenient excuse comes better late than never.

Portions of their testimonies reveal the profound personal and spiritual conflicts they faced when forced to choose between their livelihoods and their faith. Many described how the vaccines clashed with core tenets of their faith, from concerns over fetal cell lines in development, bodily integrity as a God-given temple, and moral objections to coerced medical interventions.

These were not fringe views but heartfelt convictions that the arbitrator found credible and protected under human rights standards.

This win underscores what so many Canadians knew instinctively: blanket mandates ignored nuance, discriminated against the faithful, and caused unnecessary suffering.

Spoke to a 1st responder today who lost his livelihood after 26 yrs in the department due to coercive vaccine mandates — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 30, 2022

For these pilots (and, by extension, all workers who resisted), this is a reminder that conscience cannot be mandated away, and freedom isn't negotiable, even in a crisis.