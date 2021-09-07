Pilots, flight attendants team up to protest Trudeau's COVID vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

The airline industry has been at the center of many controversies since the onset of flight restrictions came into effect. In a country the size of Canada, air travel is not merely a convenience, it is a practical necessity.

Countless people had trips and flights cancelled with little to no notice when early fears about COVID-19 were circulating. Many among them received credits for future flights instead of cash refunds, and some are only now getting around to using those credits. Justin Trudeau has made clear that if he has his way, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel by airplane, which is leaving many fearing that they will be stuck with credits and no way to use them.

The restrictions extend far beyond concerns over using travel vouchers however, as limiting the capacity of people with medical, religious, or personal reasons for not being vaccinated raises serious questions about whether such measures would effectively violate people’s rights to freely travel the country. Trudeau has repeatedly stated that Canada is not a country that would force someone to be vaccinated, yet his policies would see people lose their jobs, their capacity to travel and their capacity to take legal action against business that infringe on their rights. Vaccine passports for air travel would effectively render the unvaccinated second-class citizens in Canada in terms of practical access to the rest of our country.

Captain Derek Grigor is a pilot and member of Free to Fly, an organization comprised of over eight hundred pilots and flight attendants who are opposed to the violation of fundamental rights and freedoms that would come with the exclusion of passengers based on vaccine status. We joined him to learn more about Free to Fly.

