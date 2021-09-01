Liberals promise legislation to block legal challenges to vaccine passports

The Canadian Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1202 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

The Liberal Party of Canada is promising legislation that will prevent employees and customers from suing businesses that require a proof of vaccination in their new platform, released this morning.

Here's what the Liberals promise on page 2 of their platform:

Table legislation to ensure that every business and organization that decides to require a proof of vaccination from employees and customers can do so without fear of a legal challenge.

On the same page, the platform promises free booster shots and “second-generation vaccines”:

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters As the public health situation evolves, keeping Canadians safe and healthy is our priority and we are committed to finishing the fight against COVID-19. A re-elected Liberal government will: Procure enough vaccines to ensure all Canadians have access to free COVID-19 booster shots and second-generation vaccines as needed.

Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada.

Sign our petition to StopVaxPassports.com.