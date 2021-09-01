Liberals promise legislation to block legal challenges to vaccine passports
The party's new platform also promises free booster shots and “second-generation vaccines" as needed.
The Liberal Party of Canada is promising legislation that will prevent employees and customers from suing businesses that require a proof of vaccination in their new platform, released this morning.
Here's what the Liberals promise on page 2 of their platform:
Table legislation to ensure that every business and organization that decides to require a proof of vaccination from employees and customers can do so without fear of a legal challenge.
On the same page, the platform promises free booster shots and “second-generation vaccines”:
Free COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters
As the public health situation evolves, keeping Canadians safe and healthy is our priority and we are committed to finishing the fight against COVID-19.
A re-elected Liberal government will:
Procure enough vaccines to ensure all Canadians have access to free COVID-19 booster shots and second-generation vaccines as needed.
Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada.
Sign our petition to StopVaxPassports.com.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.