Please help me get our Rebel News billboard truck back on the road!

I love our Rebel News billboard truck. I love that it’s 100% censorship-proof.

That’s why we got it: so no cancel culture mob could tell us what we could or couldn’t say.

We’ve driven that truck tens of thousands of kilometres from Toronto to Ottawa to Montreal and everywhere in between.

But recently the transmission was acting up, so we took it into the shop and had to have it refurbished.

It was that or risk the truck breaking down on the side of the road.

We simply have to get that truck going again — now, more than ever.

We’re about to have an election, and the mainstream media are going to be in full propaganda mode for their favourite candidate, Mark Carney.

It’s absolutely essential that we have the truck ready for battle.

If you can help me cover the repair bill, please do. The refurbished transmission was $6,500 and then there was labour and HST on top of that.

Those are big numbers, but I’m grateful to Richard at Transmission Depot for giving us a generous discount (he loves Rebel News, especially David Menzies!)

If you can help cover Richard’s bill, please do, by clicking here, or going to www.SaveTheTruck.com.

A lot of bad people don’t like this truck. Hamas supporters tried to have us arrested. The Toronto Police keep pulling us over. But nothing can stop the power of the truth on six wheels.

Nothing except a transmission problem, that is. Please help me pay the bill for a new transmission by clicking here or visiting www.SaveTheTruck.com (thank you).