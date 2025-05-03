Poilievre attempts political comeback in safe Alberta riding

Poilievre will seek a by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot to make his return to Parliament.

Livestream Clips
  |   May 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Alberta MP Damien Kurek is stepping aside, allowing Pierre Poilievre to run in the safe Conservative riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, a riding consistently won by large margins since 1935. 

This move is considered honorable and necessary to have Poilievre face Mark Carney in Parliament. There's speculation about the timing of the by-election and whether Kurek received anything in return, though it's doubted. 

He was six months away from securing a Parliamentary pension, but intends to run again in the riding next election.

There's also a discussion about the Conservative party's unity post-election, contrasting it with the infighting after previous losses, and skepticism towards mainstream media reports of internal discontent. 

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant organized a meeting for MPs to consider adopting the Reform Act, empowering caucus to trigger a leadership review through a secret ballot with 20% support at minimum. The same process that removed Erin O'Toole after the 2021 election loss.

Following O'Toole's removal, caucus appointed an interim leader and elected Poilievre, who faces a mandatory leadership review at the next convention, which he might try to hold early to preempt opposition.

The Conservatives finished with 144 seats in the House of Commons, including 8,099,549 votes, a marked increase over prior elections.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.