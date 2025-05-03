Poilievre attempts political comeback in safe Alberta riding

Alberta MP Damien Kurek is stepping aside, allowing Pierre Poilievre to run in the safe Conservative riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, a riding consistently won by large margins since 1935.

This move is considered honorable and necessary to have Poilievre face Mark Carney in Parliament. There's speculation about the timing of the by-election and whether Kurek received anything in return, though it's doubted.

He was six months away from securing a Parliamentary pension, but intends to run again in the riding next election.

There's also a discussion about the Conservative party's unity post-election, contrasting it with the infighting after previous losses, and skepticism towards mainstream media reports of internal discontent.

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant organized a meeting for MPs to consider adopting the Reform Act, empowering caucus to trigger a leadership review through a secret ballot with 20% support at minimum. The same process that removed Erin O'Toole after the 2021 election loss.

Following O'Toole's removal, caucus appointed an interim leader and elected Poilievre, who faces a mandatory leadership review at the next convention, which he might try to hold early to preempt opposition.

The Conservatives finished with 144 seats in the House of Commons, including 8,099,549 votes, a marked increase over prior elections.