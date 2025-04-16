Poilievre blames Trump, Liberal elites for ongoing trade war

Pierre Poilievre says that President Trump deserves nothing but condemnation for the unfair targeting of Canada with tariffs.

“While he's lifting tariffs and backing down on tariffs all around the world, he continues to tariff our auto sector,” he told reporters yesterday.

“There's nobody who's going to be able to control President Trump as Mr. Carney is learning despite his promises.”

Prime Minister Carney has frequently touted his business savvy in negotiations with Trump to no avail. The tariffs remain an ongoing threat to Canada’s economic prosperity.

“We need to reverse the disastrous liberal economic policies that have increased taxes, blocked our resources, and stifled our businesses,” Poilievre said.

“We need change,” he adds. “We can't afford a fourth liberal term. This is a direct result from not negotiating way back in October when the tariffs were first announced.”

Instead of taking the initial threats seriously, the Liberal Party and then-prime minister Justin Trudeau sounded the alarm on the president annexing Canada, a facetious remark for all intents and purposes.

The Liberal Party of Canada is to blame for their aggression towards the United States, and for deteriorating relations with our longstanding ally.

They fled to their friends in Europe and the UK, trying to deceive Trump.

If it weren't for them, Trump would not have a problem with us.