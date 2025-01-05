Poilievre blasts Trudeau's immigration failures in Jordan Peterson interview

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently sat down with Jordan Peterson for over an hour and a half, discussing a number of issues facing Canada ahead of the next federal election — tentatively scheduled for October, though potentially occurring sooner, should Jagmeet Singh stay true to his word of backing a non-confidence vote.

The immigration issue has risen to the forefront, as Canada has seen a population boom like no other country in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the increase in newcomers, Canadians have been struggling with a cost-of-living and affordability crisis.

“Everyone now admits this was a calamity for housing, the job market, and our health-care system,” Poilievre told Peterson during the podcast. The influx was such a failure that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been undoing many of its own changes.

“This is after he [Trudeau] called everyone who questioned his immigration policy a racist, and then he adopted the policies he was calling racist,” the Conservative leader noted.

On Friday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on Poilievre's comments.

“If you questioned the amount of temporary foreign workers in this country, causing the youth unemployment rate in this country to skyrocket a year ago, you were a racist,” Sheila said of the Trudeau Liberals' failures.

“And now, [Immigration Minister] Mark Miller is like, 'we've gotta do something about these temporary foreign workers, they're hurting the job market for the young people.' We've been saying that, and you called us fringe radicals because of it. They think that they're so clever, that Canadians don't see what they're doing,” she added.

“And that's a great example,” David said. “You were a racist, until now, in which case you're not a racist.”

