🔴 Rebel Roundup | Poilievre & Smith on immigration, Comedian questions Trudeau, Another ISIS arrest
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discusses the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at comments from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both addressed Canada's struggles with mass migration recently.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Mark Critch, where the government-funded comedian took shots at Donald Trump, Freedom Convoy protesters and border security.
And finally, another individual from Canada was charged for planning to travel to join ISIS. We'll look at whether the US is right to be concerned about Canada's border security as terror-related arrests continue to be a regular occurrence.
