Poilievre calls for stronger self-defence laws after man charged following home invasion
"The law needs to be clear that if someone comes into your house uninvited to steal your property or harm your family, you need to be able to do whatever is necessary to stop them," said Poilievre.
On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Pierre Poilievre calling for stronger self-defence laws after a Lindsay, Ont. man was charged following an altercation with a home invader.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Friday, the Conservative leader condemned the Liberals' soft-on-crime policies for leading to increased home invasions.
"Rightly, Canadians believe that they need to defend themselves if an intruder — who's probably out on bail for the hundredth time under Liberal laws — comes into their house," he said.
"And frankly they should have the right to defend themselves and their property against an intruder. But it is sad that we've come to a place where people feel the law will not protect them," Poilievre continued.
A man broke into his house at 3 a.m. when Jeremy McDonald was sleeping. There was an altercation and police arrived on the scene and charged Jeremy!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 21, 2025
We’re crowdfunding his legal bills so he doesn’t have to go into debt to defend himself.https://t.co/gxnjmS0pbc. pic.twitter.com/XMfuVxkEHq
Conversation surrounding self defence in Canada has increased after a Lindsay, Ont. man was recently charged after he defended himself from a man who broke into his home at 3 a.m. while he was sleeping.
Jeremy McDonald has been charged with aggravated assault and other offences for defending his own home from an intruder who reportedly was wielding a crossbow.
The home intruder who was injured in the altercation is reportedly known to police and is currently receiving treatment at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering, theft, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.
Rebel News is reporting extensively on this shocking story and crowdfunding the legal fees for Jeremy McDonald's defence at www.CastleLawNow.com.
T-Shirts
Stand up for the principle that a man’s home is his castle. These limited-edition Rebel News shirts let you wear your support proudly and help spread the message wherever you go.
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live