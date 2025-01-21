Poilievre calls on Trudeau to end prorogation and put ‘Canada First’

The Conservative Party of Canada has called on the Trudeau Liberals to end their political scheming and resume parliamentary business for the good of all Canadians.

The announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed his 25% tariffs on Canadian exports until February 1st means Canada is facing a “critical challenge” amid these threats.

“We need retaliatory tariffs, something that requires urgent Parliamentary consideration,” said Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader, in a written statement.

POILIEVRE: "Justin Trudeau spends our resources trying to ban plastic straws and hunting rifles while he opens our borders up to potential terrorists and other security risks."

On November 25, 2024, then-president-elect Donald Trump threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico for failing to address their porous borders.

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

The tariffs, widely expected to begin after Trump's inauguration yesterday, were delayed by 10 days, suggesting neither country has satisfactorily curbed illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America.

“The Liberal government admits their weak border is a problem. That is why they announced a multibillion-dollar border plan—a plan they cannot fund because they shut down Parliament, preventing MPs and Senators from authorizing the funds,” Poilievre said.

“Yet, Liberals have shut Parliament in the middle of this crisis. Canada has never been so weak, and things have never been so out of control,” he added.

Doug Ford calls on the lame-duck Liberal government to step up and explain what the $1.3 billion border security plan actually looks like.



The Ontario premier says he's "yet to see anything" and calls on Public Safety Minister David McGuinty to "come out of hiding."

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously told Trump that Canada addressed his concerns by strengthening visa requirements for Mexicans and reducing immigration targets.

Trying to defuse tensions further, the prime minister clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada to no avail.

“We are facing the risk of unjustified 25% tariffs by our largest trading partner that would have damaging consequences across our country,” expressed Poilievre, noticeably worried about Canada’s fate in the coming weeks.

“Our American counterparts say they want to stop the illegal flow of drugs and other criminal activity at our border,” he added, noting the Liberals are putting their leadership politics ahead of the country. “Freeland and Carney are fighting for power rather than fighting for Canada.”

A crucial Federal Court hearing on the prorogation of Parliament was expedited Saturday for as soon as possible, according to court documents.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/avD5H5Dydv pic.twitter.com/GcHaFe40jF — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 20, 2025

Poilievre thus called on Trudeau to “reopen Parliament now” to pass new border controls, agree on trade retaliation and prepare a plan to rescue Canada’s weak economy.

“The Prime Minister has the power to ask the Governor General to cut short prorogation and get our Parliament working,” he said. “Open Parliament. Take back control. Put Canada First.”

The Federal Court will expedite hearings on the prorogation of Parliament, with applicants presenting their case on February 14-15. The court acknowledged the urgency of the matter, which stemmed from Prime Minister Trudeau's January 6 decision to suspend Parliament. The courts will decide whether to reverse that order.