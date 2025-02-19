Poilievre calls out Liberal propagandists masquerading as journalists

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continued his tirade against taxpayer-funded journalism, this time bashing the Parliamentary Press Gallery as “highly undemocratic.”

“Independent media should be allowed on the precinct,” Poilievre said in an interview with Juno News. “There is no reason why it should be a small cabal of government-approved mouthpieces.”

His remarks followed a 2019 court ruling that overturned the blacklisting of Rebel News and Juno News, formerly True North, based on secretive “internal media accreditation guidelines.”

The feds blacklisted both outlets from attending televised leadership debates that year, reported Blacklock’s.

“I have always believed that,” Poilievre said, “and it has made it particularly difficult for me [as] when I go and hold a press conference it’s just Liberal media who are there to attend.”

He notes that member broadcasters are too reliant on federal subsidies, with independent media often shut out.

“I would love to see a scenario where every different kind of journalist from all backgrounds, of all opinions, is given a chance to report on what happens on the Hill,” the Tory MP said.

Blacklock’s is the only accredited news agency that neither accepts nor solicits federal funding, the publication said.

Of the nine executive committee members, five are employed by either CBC or the Canadian Press. They determine gallery accreditation behind closed doors.

Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn overturned the ban, calling it “troubling,” “procedurally unfair” and lacking in “discernible rationality and logic.”

An affidavit filed by Rebel News called out apparent conflicts in the Gallery. “The government-influenced Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery governing access to official Ottawa media availabilities has outright banned Rebel News,” it said.

The organization in 2021 would not compel its members to disclose financial conflicts of interest, rejecting a Blacklock’s petition that led to its banning from the National Press Building. The matter remains before the courts.