Poilievre calls to slash immigration during fiery byelection debate

On last night's special live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's performance at Tuesday's byelection debate for Battle River-Crowfoot.

Conservative Damien Kurek resigned his seat as the member of Parliament for Battle River-Crowfoot in June to allow Poilievre to run in a byelection for the riding.

Making his case along with nine other candidates on Tuesday evening, Poilievre took aim at the Liberal government's unsustainable economic policies.

"Supply and demand. The government is boosting demand and limiting supply. They're boosting demand through out of control immigration and money printing that adds more money and people than new products for them to buy," he said.

"And they're restricting the supply of things by blocking everything from homebuilding to natural resource development," Poilievre continued.

Pierre Poilievre blasts the mass immigration agenda — accusing the Liberals of driving down wages, abusing the student and foreign worker programs and putting globalist interests ahead of Canadians. pic.twitter.com/jOtPUn9g4p — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 30, 2025

The Conservative leader went on to explain why drastically reducing immigration, cutting wasteful spending, and reducing the federal bureaucracy can help put Canada on the right path forward.

"So what's the solution? We need to cut back on immigration — in fact we need to have negative population growth for the next several years as more people leave than come," said Poilievre.

"We need to slash bureaucracy, consultants, foreign aid, corporate welfare, and handouts for fraudulent refugees. And we need to unlock our resources to produce cheap energy and affordable homes. So lets produce more stuff rather than adding more people and more money," he said.

Other candidates facing off against Poilievre last night included Liberal Darcy Spady, New Democrat Katherine Swampy, and Independent Bonnie Critchley.