Poilievre CONDEMNS Trudeau's 'failed multiculturalism project'

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is starting to find his way on immigration after calling out Trudeau for his "failed multiculturalism project."

He lambasted the prime minister's immigration policies in an interview with Conservative commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson. "What's the scoop there?" asked the former psychologist.

"Oh, we have to slow down the numbers. There's no doubt about it," Poilievre replied.

"Canada historically had very effective immigration," claimed the Tory leader, who says the issue "was not even controversial" before Trudeau became prime minister.

Last year, 471,550 immigrants were admitted to Canada under existing federal quotas. Additionally, 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 recipients of foreign study permits were allowed into the country.

Poilievre identified problems with fraud as part of the international student and the temporary foreign worker program that were exploited under Trudeau's tenure.

According to the Department of Immigration, most Canadians believe that schools should "accept fewer international students" but agree that migrant workers are necessary. However, there are 4.9 million people in the country whose temporary permits expire at the end of 2025.

Poilievre urged newcomers to "leave their problems at the door."

"I mean, the Protestants and Catholics were ripping each other's eyeballs out in Europe for centuries, and then they came to Canada and they got along," he said. "They ended up intermarrying and integrating completely and you … got along with your neighbour."

But that has come apart over the past nine years, says Poilievre, citing the foreign conflicts that have bled onto our streets. "I want to put an end to that."

"I want to say, look, we're not interested in the world's ethno-cultural conflicts. We welcome the people who come from places that have been afflicted by war, as long as they leave the war behind," continued the Tory leader.

Poilievre told Peterson that when newcomers get here, they are Canada first. "We don't need to be a hyphenated society," he said.

"We need to abandon the post-nationalist state rhetoric and presume that Canada does have a Western identity … that is a uniting ethos for the people that come here."

Poilievre suggests we can only "build up the country" by celebrating what we have in common. "Focusing on the shared values that make us all Canadian, and put aside this obsession with race."

