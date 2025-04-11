Poilievre derides Liberals over foreign registry delays

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the delay in implementing a public registry of foreign agents, approved 10 months ago. The Department of Public Safety has not provided an update in months, reported Blacklock’s.

Public Safety Canada is responsible for creating a searchable online registry of individuals acting on behalf of foreign countries, corporations or lobby groups.

“They haven’t set that up even though it was passed into law by Parliament,” claimed Poilievre. An associate minister said last December that it would become available by June.

Parliament last June 19 passed into law Bill C-70, An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference, which requires those lobbying public office holders under foreign influence to register, with penalties of up to five years imprisonment or a $5 million fine.

“Why haven’t the Liberals got the foreign agent registry up and running?” asked Poilievre. “Then we would know proactively who is working on behalf of a foreign government.”

He stated that Conservatives are against foreign interference and that a foreign registry would help Canadians identify "bad actors" during elections.

A recent Blacklock’s report said Chinese spies targeted political staffers in a bid to influence Canadian elections.

“Foreign interference activities often transcend party lines, ideologies and ethnic backgrounds and often take place over a period of several years,” said the memo People’s Republic Of China Foreign Interference In Canada: A Critical National Security Threat.

Senator Yuen Pau Woo criticized Bill C-70, claiming Ottawa is biased against China and implying that political aides, commentators and public employees are complicit.

He blamed unnamed agitators for dividing Chinese Canadians into “good Chinese” and “bad Chinese” without evidence.

The Senator previously championed a Commons petition against a registry, calling it a “serious harassment and stigmatization risk” for Chinese Canadians. Petition E-4395 only garnered 2,450 signatures.